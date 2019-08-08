Optimists sleep better

People who have a sunny disposition sleep better and longer than negative people.

(FOX NEWS) – “Always look on the bright side of life,” it could help you get a better nights sleep.

According to researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, positive people are 78 percent more likely to report having quality seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

Optimistic people were also 75 percent more likely to report not suffering from symptoms of insomnia or a mid-day crash.

The findings posted in the journal “behavioral medicine” are based off of studies using more than 35 hundred subjects.

Researchers believe being optimistic could lead to lower levels of stress and therefor a better nights sleep.