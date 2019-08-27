Optimists live longer

(FOX NEWS) – If you look on the bright side of life it could help you live longer.

According to a study published in the Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, optimism may be the key to longevity.

Researchers looked at two long term studies and found positive thinkers have an 11 to 15 percent longer life span than negative thinkers.

The trend holds true even when factors such as socioeconomic status, health issues, social life and diet were considered.

If you have a hard time staying positive, the study’s authors say it’s not too late to change your mindset.

Researchers recommend setting goals and adopting healthy habits to have an optimistic and hopefully longer life.