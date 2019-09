A new study suggests keeping an optmistic attitude can lower your risk of heart disease and early death.

(NBC NEWS) – Keeping a positive attitude could help you stay healthy and live longer!

That’s according to a new study from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Researchers tracked nearly 230,000 people for about 14 years.

They found optimism was associated with a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and early death.

