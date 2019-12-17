Opioid addicted newborns costing US millions

Caring for babies born addicted to opioids will cost the healthcare system over $500 million each year

(FOX NEWS) — More babies are being born addicted to opioids and that’s costing the country’s healthcare system millions.

One study says the costs of caring for infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome is more than $500 million dollars annually.

The majority of that money coming from Medicaid.

Those babies are typically born pre-term and with low birth weights.

Many will need morphine to wean them from their addictions.

In 2016, the rate of babies born addicted to opioids was 6.7 per 1,000 hospital births.

The findings were published Monday in “JAMA Pediatrics.”

