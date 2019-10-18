One-third of children under five are undernourished or overweight

The U.N. Children’s agency says about 200 million youngsters — are either undernourished or overweight, undermining their full potential to grow and develop.

(FOX NEWS) — One in three or about 200 million worldwide children under the age of five are either overweight or undernourished.

The alarming report dubbed “The State of World Children 2019: Children, Food and Nutrition” was released Wednesday by members of the United Nation Children’s Agency.

Unicef says the primary reason behind the vast number of overweight or undernourished youth is due to to poor eating habits and feeding practices in the early stages of a child’s life.

They warn that this number will continue to increase as more and more children are exposed to unhealthy food options.

UNICEF is now calling on governments, the private sector as well as members of the general public to provide healthier and affordable food options for children and to implement improved labeling on food products.

The report is regarded as the most comprehensive of its kind on children, food and nutrition in almost 20 years.