One percent of doctors prescribe nearly half of opioids in US

Study: nearly half of all opioid doses and more than a quarter of all opioid prescriptions in the United States come from 1% of health care providers

(FOX NEWS) — Nearly half of all opioid doses and more than a quarter of all opioid prescriptions in the US come from 1-percent of health care providers.

This from a new study published in medical research journal “The BMJ”.

The authors say their findings suggest efforts to reduce overuse of prescription opioid painkillers should not focus on strict limits for all doctors but on a small percentage.

The study’s team analyzed prescribing data from a private insurance provider from 2003 to 2017 that covered more than 60 million people in all 50 US states and Washington, DC.

During that time, an annual average of 8.2-billion standard doses of opioids were prescribed by nearly 670,000 providers to 3.9-million patients.

The researchers urge officials to focus on the top 1-percent of providers to reduce opioid prescribing.

Other strategies to reduce prescribing include improving patient care, managing patients with complex pain, and reducing other health problems.

