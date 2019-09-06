One in three people across 30 countries are victims of online bullying

(FOX NEWS) – Facts about cyberbullying?

More than a third of young people are victims of online abuse.

According to a poll by UNICEF, one in three young people across 30 countries say they have been bullied online.

And, one out of five say they’ve skipped school because of it.

Participants of the poll were able to speak out anonymously and were asked a series of questions relating to their experience of online bullying and violence.

Almost three-quarters of those polled say social networks — including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, are the most common place for online bullying.

Who should be held accountable?

32 percent said the governments, 31 percent said young people, while 29 percent said the internet companies.