Older adults don’t get anti-depression benefits from Vitamin D

A study finds older adults who take Vitamin D pills do not benefit from anti-depression qualities

(FOX NEWS) — Vitamin D may not prevent older adults from experiencing depression according to a new study.

Researchers conducted a randomized clinical trial that included more than 18,000 adults aged 50 years or older without depression or clinically relevant depressive symptoms.

During the nearly 5-year trial researchers did not notice a significant difference in the prevalence of depression among the group taking Vitamin D-3 and those taking a placebo.

Researchers say their findings are leading them to believe the vitamin may not help prevent depression in older adults.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

