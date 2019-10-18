Obesity rates rising due to dramatic global diet shift

Eating food high in starch, sugar, fats and salt; combined with a sedentary lifestyle, is a recipe for soaring global obesity rates

(FOX NEWS) — Obesity rates across the globe are on the rise and officials at the UN blame this on what they call a dramatic global diet shift.

UN officials say more than 800 million people across the world are classified as obese with that number being more than 40 million for children, five years and younger.

They say the reason behind this is a shift from plant-based and fiber rich foods to more products that are high in fats, sugar and salt.

Obesity rates are also proving to be costly for global economies with health costs due to poor eating habits topping two trillion per year.

This news comes as we recognize World Food Day on Wednesday in which UN officials push to promote affordable and healthy diets for all.