Obesity in teen years associated with increased heart attack risk later in life

Teen boys who are overweight or obese may be more likely to have a heart attack before they're old enough to retire

(FOX NEWS) – A new study suggests teen boys who are overweight may be more likely to have a heart attack before they’re old enough to retire.

After researchers from Sweden looked at nearly one-point-seven million men, they found a higher body mass index at age 18 was associated with an increased risk of heart attack before age 65.

A BMI of 30 or more is considered obese and those who had been severely obese at age 18, with a BMI of 35 or higher, had more than triple the risk of heart attack later in life.