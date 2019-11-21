Obesity declines for WIC families

Low-income families enrolled in federal food program see drop in obesity rates

(FOX NEWS) — Obesity rates are dropping among young children whose families are in federal food assistance programs.

A new study showed significant declines in obesity rates for kids ages two through four whose families are enrolled in “WIC” or Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants, and children.

The report analyzed families between 2010 and 2016.

Seven states and US territories reported decreases of more than three percent.

The federal program was required to redesign WIC food packages to better meet national diet guidelines and infant feeding guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

It’s believed the changes lead to healthier food and beverage options and increased availability for families.

But despite the drop, the prevalence of childhood obesity for WIC children remained high in most states for 2016.

And three states, Alabama, North Carolina, and West Virginia, actually showed increases in obesity.

The data was published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

