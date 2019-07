Obesity now causes more cases of four common cancers in the UK than smoking, according to a charity

Cancer Research UK says bowel, kidney, ovarian and liver cancers are all more likely to be caused by being overweight than by smoking cigarettes.

Millions are at risk and obese people outnumber smokers two to one.

While smoking may remain the UK’s leading preventable cause of cancer overall, obesity does rank second and while smoking rates are on the decline obesity rates are increasing.