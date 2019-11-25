Obesity brain damage

New research from Brazil suggests that MRI scans revealed damage in the brains of obese teens.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study suggests that obese teens may have changes in their brains.

Brazilian researchers studied MRI data from 120 adolescents.

They found evidence of damage in the parts of the brain related to emotional control and feelings of reward in the obese teens.

Obese teens also overproduced Leptin a hormone in the brain that controls appetite.

However, the brain does not respond to Leptin in some obese people which will cause them to keep eating.

The scientists say they would like to repeat the MRI scans following weight loss treatment to see if the brain changes are permanent.

