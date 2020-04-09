Northwest Texas Healthcare System: Heart patients need to continue to seek medical care

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwest Texas Healthcare System said it has been seeing fewer patients with cardiac emergencies.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing patients that have waited too long to come to the Emergency Department for their life-threatening conditions, because of the understandable fear of being exposed to COVID-19. We would like to stress that prolonged medical isolation for concerning symptoms may have detrimental effects on your health and we encourage you to seek immediate medical care in these situations,” states Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer for Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Watch the video above to see part of our conversation with Northwest Texas Hospital Cardiologist, Dr. Joaquin Martinez-Arraras about the situation.