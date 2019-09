AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Hospital has a new emergency room separate from the hospital.

The new emergency room building is at 4121 South Georgia.

Northwest said the goal of the new building is to be an extension of their hospital and help take pressure off of their main location.

The new location will provide CT scans, x-rays, and will also have an OBGYN room.

The new emergency room is expected to open next week.