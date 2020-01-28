North Carolina school using Yoga to help elementary students

A school in North Carolina is using yoga to help students manage stress, anger and fitness.

(WCNC) — A school inNorth Carolina is using yoga to help students manage stress, anger, and fitness.

Stress reduction, anger management, increased focus.

All benefits perhaps needed more now than ever for kids.

Here inside Sardis Elementary roughly 20 students and a handful of teachers spend an hour after school every other week to practice yoga.

For yoga teacher and mom, Michelle Salo, this effort is making a positive impact.

Her son, and his fellow students agree.

His class is part of Union County school’s long term effort to help students reach their full potential. Growing mind, body, and soul.

Stretching students further, bringing balance back for a better future.

More from MyHighPlains.com: