No amount of running is too hard on your heart

New research suggests that even great distances don't tax the heart unduly

Good news for ultramarathon runners.

A new study showing, even the most grueling of races may not hurt your heart.

Researchers from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora in Brazil analyzed 25 participants’ blood tests before and after a 24-hour ultramarathon.

Eleven of the participants being experienced ultramarathoners while 14 were first-time ultramarathon runners.

After the event, the experienced runners were more likely than the first-timers to have elevated levels of blood biomarkers that measure heart health.

According to the author of the study, “novice runners appear to pace themselves well below their cardiac limit, self-selecting a safe pacing strategy for their hearts.”

Researchers note that despite the findings, ultramarathon runners shouldn’t consider themselves free of risk from heart damage.

The study was published in the journal Heliyon.