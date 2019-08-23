Nike releases sneaker for mental health awareness

The shoe brand teaming up with a psychotherapist to launch a new sneaker design. Featuring the words "in my feels," the sneaker aims to end the mental health stigma.

(FOX NEWS) – Nike is kicking the mental health stigma to the curb.

The shoe brand partnering with Psychotherapist Liz Beecroft to reimagine its Air Max 270 React sneakers.

The new design, dubbed “in my feels”, aims to overcome stigma surrounding anxiety and depression.

Its white exterior features lime green accents; the official color of mental health awareness.

A wavy version of the iconic Nike swoosh is embroidered on the side to symbolize the non-linear process of healing.

The limited-edition sneakers sold out in two days with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.