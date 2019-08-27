NICU medical mixups

New research from Columbia University suggests that multiple birth infants had a higher risk of medical mixups in the NICU.

(NBC NEWS) – Medical mixups are more likely to occur among infant twins and triplets who are in the NICU.

Researchers studied more than a million medical orders placed for nearly 11,000 babies in the NICU.

Overall, wrong-patient order errors were more common in the NICU than in the general pediatric care units.

But the rate nearly doubled for multiples compared to a single.

Most wrong patient errors were due to misidentification among siblings.

The scientists also say many babies in the NICU may not have a name and are simply known as ‘baby boy’ or ‘baby girl’.

Also, medical equipment can often obscure the infants’ physical features.

