New Strides In Ankle Replacement

(WBAL) Five years ago, Tina Burd could not have ridden a bike without excruciating pain. Burd, a 60-year-old nurse and fitness instructor, had severe osteoarthritis in her left ankle.

“It was bone-on-bone starting in my early 30s,” Burd says.

Burd said the pain level was always a 10-plus. Every decision was based on how her ankle felt that day.

“Anytime you put your foot down to walk, the bones were grinding together,” she explains.

She used devices in order to try to keep functioning, including boots and braces, and that’s not all.

“I did steroid injections, I used acupuncture, I used reflexology, massage therapy and good old ice and rest,” Burd recalls.

But nothing got rid of the pain. She looked into ankle replacement at the time, but said the technology wasn’t as good as it is now.

