New report issued by American Cancer Society

(NBC NEWS) – A new report is shedding light on how cancer is impacting the nation’s oldest citizens.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 141,000 people ages 85 and older will be diagnosed with cancer this year and over 103,000 will die.

The most common cancers among the elderly are lung, breast, prostate and colorectal.

However, screening rates were unexpectedly high despite recommendations against it for this age group mainly due to a diminished life expectancy.

Elderly adults are less likely to be diagnosed at an earlier stage of cancer and are also less likely to receive surgical treatment.