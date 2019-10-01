New Omega-3s study

(NBC NEWS) — A new study finds taking Omega-3 fish oil supplements was linked to an 8-percent lower risk of heart attack and death from coronary heart disease.

People with heart disease may benefit from taking omega-3 fish oil supplements.

That’s according to new worldwide study from Harvard University.

Researchers found patients who took omega-3’s were 8-percent less likely to have a heart attack or die from heart disease than those who took a placebo.

And higher doses of fish oil supplements appeared to reduce the risk even more.

