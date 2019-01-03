New Mobile Health Clinic Site Debuts Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will debut a mobile health clinic site on Thursday, Jan. 3. The mobile clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toot'n Totum, 8800 Soncy Rd.

Immunizations and HIV testing will be available. Immunizations include (while supplies last) pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough), flu, HPV (human papillomavirus), meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo).

Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered with results available the same day.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or who are underinsured are eligible to participate. Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine. No eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away for inability to pay. If available, please bring current immunization/shot record.

For more information contact Corey Hart at (806) 378-6324 or by email at corey.hart@amarillo.gov.

