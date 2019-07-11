New migraine drug

A drug belonging to a new generation of acute migraine headache treatments was found to eliminate pain and reduce bothersome symptoms for people with migraines in a large-scale trial.

People with migraine headaches who are not benefitting from their current medications may soon have a new drug at their disposal.

Researchers tested the drug Rimegepant in a clinical trial involving more than a thousand migraine sufferers.

Those who took the drug during a migraine were more likely to be free from pain and nausea and other bothersome symptoms within two hours.

This is compared to those who only took a placebo.

Side effects were minimal and included nausea and urinary tract infections and was experienced by a small percentage of participants.

The drug is currently awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Rimegepant is part of the new class of drugs called Gepants.

Many people with migraines take Triptan drugs but they can produce intolerable side effects and should not be taken by people with heart disease.