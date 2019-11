New research shows an experimental drug improved migraine pain symptoms in more people who got the drug than those who got the placebo.

(NBC NEWS) — An experimental drug is showing promise in the treatment of migraines.

Nearly 1,700 patients were involved in the phase 3 study.

Among those who were given the drug Ubrogepant, nearly 22-percent were free of migraine pain symptoms two hours later.

That is compared to the 14-percent who were on the placebo.

An FDA decision on approval is expected next month.