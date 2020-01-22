New helmet protects against brain injuries

Neurologist develops a new helmet designed to protect against brain injuries

(FOX NEWS) — A neurologist creating a new helmet to protect against serious brain injuries.

The University of California at Berkeley doctor says he developed the new helmet after several of his students got life-changing injuries resulting from bicycle accidents.

This new helmet consists of two layers,

The inner layer is made with a yellow special energy absorbent foam, which does not move upon impact, while the outside layer was developed to take force.

The neurologist and his team have developed prototypes for helmets for hockey, football, baseball and one for everyday use that includes bicycling and riding a scooter.

