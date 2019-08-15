New genes linked to autism identified

Researchers identify 16 new genes now linked to the developmental disorder

(FOX NEWS) – New strides in the study of autism.

Researchers say they’ve identified 16 new genes believed to be linked to the developmental disorder

Those new genes are among 69 genes that researchers identified as creating an increased risk for autism.

Their study involved the genetic analysis s of 23-hundred people, including 960 children with autism and 217 without.

Health experts say the findings improve doctors’ understanding of how genetic variants or mutations are passed on to children.

The study’s co author Elizabeth Ruzzo says parents of autistic children when compared to people without autism have more rare, and highly damaging gene variants.

Ruzzo also says those variants were frequently passed from parents to children affected with autism but to none of the unaffected children signaling that the genes significantly increase the autism risk.

The study findings were published this month in the journal “Cell.”