New discovery suggests marijuana’s ability to calm anxiety

Scientists claim to have discovered a powerful molecule in marijuana that could be working to ease anxiety.

(FOX NEWS) — A new scientific study thinks it knows why the “need for weed” can be so strong for some when anxiety is present.

Researchers released their findings in the peer-review scientific journal, “Neuron” saying the discovery of a molecule in marijuana that affects anxiety could be the key to new therapies for anxiety prevention.

The molecule, called “2-a-g” appears to be a disrupter in the brain’s “superhighway” of emotions and decision-making and it effectively can stop an anxiety attack in its track.

The molecule is believed to hinder the communication network where emotions are processed and where decisions are made.

Scientists hope the new findings will create new therapies involving marijuana for stress, fear and anxiety relief.

