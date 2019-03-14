New Cholesterol Drug

There may soon be a new drug for people who are having problems taking statins as a way to lower their cholesterol.

The drug, Bempedoic Acid, could be an option for patients who can't tolerate the cholesterol-lowering statins due to its side effects.

It could also be added to their current treatment.

Researchers followed over 2,000 patients with high cholesterol for a year.

After three months, those who took the daily pill saw that their LCL levels or bad cholesterol dropped by 18-percent.

This is compared to those who took a placebo.

The pharmaceutical company Esperion has applied for FDA approval for the drug.

It is unknown how much it would cost if approved but it would likely be cheaper than PCSK9 inhibitors which can cost thousands of dollars a year.