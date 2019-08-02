New blood test to predict Alzheimer’s

Blood test shows possibiity of detecting changes in blood, before Dementia symptoms appear

(FOX NEWS) – Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease may soon begin with a blood test.

Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say a new blood test can with 94 percent accuracy identify people with early brain change from Alzheimer’s when it’s combined with two other risk factors- age and a gene variant.

The test measures amyloid beta protein in the blood researchers studied the new blood test in 150 adults over the age of 50 with no cognitive or memory issues.

And it appears to be more sensitive than PET brain scans that are commonly used to detect plaque buildup in the brain.

That means the test works to detect the disease before symptoms begin.

Once symptoms occur that usually means irreparable brain damage has already happened.

Researchers hope these advanced tests can one day slow or stop the progression of the disease.