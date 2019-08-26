New blood test could help detect concussions

(FOX NEWS) – Undetected concussions could soon be a thing of the past.

A new study published in the journal Lancet Neurology Friday details a new groundbreaking technology.

Researchers are developing a blood test that could help detect brain injuries when a c-t scan fails to do so.

While nearly five million people are treated for traumatic brain injuries each year, previous research has shown half of concussions go undetected.

Now, scientists are working on a blood test to identify patients who could have otherwise gone undiagnosed.

The study is billed as one of the largest brain injuries efforts of its kind.