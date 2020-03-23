Music is good for your heart

(FOX NEWS) — Does music really soothe the heart and soul?
New research suggests yes.
Cardiology research at the University of Belgrade School of Medicine in Serbia shows listening to thirty minutes of music a day eased chest pain and anxiety in people who had recently had a heart attack.
The study includes three hundred fifty recent heart attack victims.
Half got standard post-heart attack treatment.
The other half got the same treatment, but, additional daily “soothing” music sessions.
People in the music therapy group had greater reduction in anxiety, pain sensation and distress from pain.
On average, anxiety was about one-third lower among them, and chest pain symptoms were reduced by about one-quarter.
The study was cited in an “American College of Cardiology” news release.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Sneak Peek: “Council Of Dads”
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen cook trailer
- Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally
- Why are people panic-buying and hoarding bulk items?
- Australia could soon run out of beer