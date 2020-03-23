Music is good for your heart

New research suggests that 30 minutes of music a day can help reduce anxiety and lower your risk of heart trouble

(FOX NEWS) — Does music really soothe the heart and soul?

New research suggests yes.

Cardiology research at the University of Belgrade School of Medicine in Serbia shows listening to thirty minutes of music a day eased chest pain and anxiety in people who had recently had a heart attack.

The study includes three hundred fifty recent heart attack victims.

Half got standard post-heart attack treatment.

The other half got the same treatment, but, additional daily “soothing” music sessions.

People in the music therapy group had greater reduction in anxiety, pain sensation and distress from pain.

On average, anxiety was about one-third lower among them, and chest pain symptoms were reduced by about one-quarter.

The study was cited in an “American College of Cardiology” news release.

