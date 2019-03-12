Most Young People Are Struggling With Mental Health

Most millennials might be suffering from mental health issues.

Brain optimization platform "Total Brain" releasing new data Monday as brain awareness week begins.

The study shows 76 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds are struggling with their mental health.

Many young people also say anxiety or depression impacts their productivity level at work.

However, only one in four participants reported getting professional help.

Researchers say talking with a licensed counselor is one of the best ways to tackle these challenges.