Most people aren’t washing their face at night

Many Americans aren't washing their faces at night or after the gym - they also aren't using the correct soaps or cleansers.

(FOX NEWS) – A new survey is revealing the dirty truth behind America’s skincare routines.

When it comes to washing up, many people are doing it wrong.

According to a new “OnePoll” study, most people say they don’t wash their faces at night.

Researchers found over fifty percent admit to not cleansing their faces daily.

Meanwhile, close to 40-percent say they don’t wash their faces after a sweaty workout.

The study also finds when people do clean their faces, more than 30-percent use the wrong type of soap, and report not washing their hands before touching their face.

Plus, people aren’t regularly washing the things their faces touch, including pillowcases and make-up brushes.