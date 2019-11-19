Most parents struggle to spot teen depression

A new national poll finds two-thirds of parents have trouble differentiating between normal mood swings and symptoms of depression in their teenagers.

(FOX NEWS) — Many parents are having a hard time spotting depression in teens.

Two-thirds of parents admit to having trouble telling whether their child is having normal mood swings or depression.

That’s according to a national poll from the CS Mott Children’s Hospital sampling more than 800 parents.

While suicide rates of young people are at the highest rates in years, the study found many parents struggle to identify symptoms of depression.

Researchers say this could be because signs can vary ranging from loss of interest in hobbies they once enjoyed to changes in behavior to acting sad or irritable.

The poll also found nearly 75 percent of parents feel their child’s school should screen all students for depression.