Most likely place your kid will get a head injury

New study says your home and football fields are most dangerous placed for kids when it comes to head injuries

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to kids and head injuries football fields and your own home could be the most dangerous places.

Researchers looked at data from kids and teens treated in emergency rooms for traumatic brain injuries.

They found that for young children, falls from beds or uneven floors were the leading cause of nonfatal brain injuries.

But for older children, injuries from sports like football were tied to more brain injuries.

And researchers say a majority of injuries were tied to consumer products.

For infants under a year old, 25 percent of head injuries were caused by falling out of beds.

For kids ages one to four, ten percent of injuries involved beds, ten percent were from stairs, and ten percent from uneven floors.

Kids ages five to nine were likely to be injured by floors, and bicycle accidents.

For older kids… Football was the leading cause of traumatic brain injury.

Health expert urge parents to take some small measures to reduce hazards like using stair gates and guard rails

The study findings were published Monday in the journal “Brain Injury.”