New research reveals 9 in 10 people go to work with cold or flu symptoms

(FOX NEWS) — More and more people are heading to work while sick.

A new online survey by the firm Accountemps reveals nine in ten employees go to work with cold or flu symptoms.

And the reasons for not staying home in bed?

Fifty-four percent of workers say they just have too much work to do.

While 40 percent said they didn’t want to use up their sick days.

The survey authors hope people decide to stay home and rest instead of spreading germs to their coworkers.