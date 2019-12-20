More women could soon have access to breast cancer medicine at a lower cost

(FOX NEWS) —More women around the world may soon have access to an affordable version of an expensive, life-saving breast cancer treatment.
The World Health Organization has prequalified what’s being called a “Biosimilar” version of the medicine Trastuzumab.
Agency officials say Trastuzumab has been very effective in curing early-stage breast cancer and, in some cases, more advanced forms of the disease.
But it costs around $20,000 for a course of treatment.
They say the Biosimilar version is around 65 percent cheaper.
Other Biosimilar versions of Trastuzumab are available, but this marks the first time one has been prequalified by the World Health Organization.
