More Vaping Deaths Confirmed

(KARE) Minnesota state health officials have confirmed the deaths of two more patients from severe lung injuries related to vaping.

The deaths were announced Wednesday, bringing the state total to three. The Minnesota Department of Health says the two patients died in September after complicated hospitalizations, and were both above the age of 50. Investigators confirmed that one vaped a number of products including some infused with illegal THC. The second had what MDH calls “severe underlying conditions,” and is believed to have vaped a number of unknown products in addition to nicotine.

Nearly 1,300 lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the Centers For Disease Control from 49 states, Washington, D.C. and one territory. So far 28 deaths have been confirmed in 21 states. That number is expected to grow in the weeks ahead.

“We hope we do not have any more deaths linked to this investigation,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield. “However, based on what we know about other patients, the seriousness of the injuries and the fact that we continue to see new cases, it is possible we will have more deaths.”

