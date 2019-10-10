More than one billion people worldwide live with vision impairment or blindness

At least 2.2 billion people are suffering from vision impairment or blindness due to lack of care for conditions like short and far-sightedness, glaucoma and cataract, according to the first world report on vision.

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization taking a look at vision health around the world with surprising findings on how many people could have been saved from vision problems.

The UN Health Agency says about a billion people have types of vision impairment which can be cared for, but, they’re not receiving adequate attention to correct those issues.

The first “World Report On Vision” says conditions like far sightedness, glaucoma and cataracts can be cared for.

Changing lifestyles, aging populations and limited access to eye care among low and middle-income countries driving up the rising numbers of vision impairment.

Regions such as western and eastern sub-saharan Africa and south Asia have eight times higher vision impairment rates.

About 14.3 billion dollars is needed to address the vision impairment issues.