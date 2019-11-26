More than a quarter of people don’t wash their hands when they cook

Lots of Americans skip out one this one important step while cooking, washing their hands.

(FOX NEWS) — The key to the perfect holiday meal lies in the hands of those cooking it but according to a new survey, a lot of those hands are not clean.

The Water Quality and Health Council says a third of people admit to being afraid of getting food poisoning when eating at someone else’s house for the holidays and often question others’ poor kitchen hygiene.

These fears may be all too real as the same survey finds 26 percent of people don’t wash their hands before or after cooking.

An integral step to any holiday meal, washing hands before and after handling food to help prevent foodborne pathogens, such as e-coli and salmonella, from spreading.

