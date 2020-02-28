More than 40 percent of adults are obese

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 42 percent of adults are obese, and nine percent are severely obese.

A worrisome health problem continuing in America as officials say the obesity rate is climbing.

A new government analysis says almost half of Americans are now obese and nearly 10 percent of Americans are severely overweight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveying more than 5,000 adults for its study.

The findings show a 40 percent jump in obesity since 1999.

One expert saying more Americans will get diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

The CDC hasn’t reported the latest numbers for children and teens yet.

Obesity is measured by Body-Mass Index, from a person’s weight and height, a “BMI” of 30 or above is obese with above 40 percent being severely obese.

