More sexual partners linked to higher cancer risk

People who have had 10 or more sexual partners had higher odds of being diagnosed with cancer than those who were less sexually active

(FOX NEWS) — New research suggesting people who have had 10 or more sexual partners have higher odds of being diagnosed with cancer than those who were less sexually active.

The risk of developing cancer for women with that many sexual partners is doubled compared to women who remain virgins or only have one sexual partner.

Meanwhile men’s odds of a cancer diagnosis were increased by nearly 70 percent compared with those reporting one or fewer sex partners and by 57 percent for those who had two to four sex partners during their life.

