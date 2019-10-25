More screen time may mean more sugary drinks

Kids who are glued to TVs and smartphones, more likely to consume soda and caffeinated drinks

(FOX NEWS) — If your teen is addicted to their TV or smartphone chances are they’re probably drinking too many sugary and caffeinated drinks.

That’s from data that looked at the habits of 32,400 US students.

An extra hour per day of television was connected with a 32-percent higher risk for exceeding the recommended limits for sugar and a 28-percent increased risk of extra caffeine consumption.

Similar increases were found with an extra hour of cell phone or social media use.

Surprisingly, researchers say video games showed only a weak link to higher caffeine consumption.

The study findings were released this week in the journal “Plos One.”