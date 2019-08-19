More kids quitting sports by age of 11- over cost

More and more children are forced to retire from sports before their careers really get started

(FOX NEWS) – The average child plays less than three years of organized sports. One major factor is the cost.

According to a survey by the Aspen Institute, in 2018, 38-percent of kids between the ages of six and 12 played team sports on a regular basis.

The number down from 45-percent in 2008.

Youth sports turning into a multi-billion dollar industry, often at the cost of parents, thanks to year-round training programs, facilities, coaching fees and more.

Those parents with kids playing ice hockey bearing the heaviest burden, spending, on average, about $2,500 a year.

And, the increase in popularity of youth sports turning from little leagues to travel leagues.

Players feeling an increase in pressure to take part, fearing they will not be taken seriously by scouts otherwise.

And, famous athletes — such as Kobe Bryant — are getting more active in the ‘Project Play’ program.

They are urging coaches to focus on fun rather than winning.