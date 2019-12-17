More depressed people turning to pot

Those suffering from depression more likely to use pot for relief

(FOX NEWS) — More people are turning to pot to help ease their symptoms of depression.

People who are suffering from depression are twice as likely to use pot compared to those who aren’t dealing with the mood disorder.

One government survey in 2017, said 19 percent of people with depression admitted to using pot within the last month compared to nine percent of others.

The reason, researchers believe is the increasing perception that marijuana use is harmless.

But health experts say pot may worsen depression symptoms.

The findings were published in the latest issue of the journal “Addiction.”

