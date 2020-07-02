Money does buy happiness, study says

A study spanning five decades finds money does indeed buy happiness

(FOX NEWS) — Turns out money may buy happiness.

A study published in the journal “Emotion” last week found a correlation between income and happiness.

The research took place between 1972 and 2016, and involved more than 44,000 participants.

Scientists found that among white Americans, those without a college education have experienced declining levels of happiness since the start of the study.

While happiness levels among whites with education remained steady.

For black Americans, those with no college education maintained a steady happiness level, while happiness among black Americans with education grew.

