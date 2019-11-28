Mommy drinking is on the rise

(FOX NEWS) — Binge drinking is on the rise among Americans, especially among women.

A new study by Columbia University finds rates doubling among childless females in their early thirties.

And also, “mommy drinking” is up.

Among women ages 30 to 44 without children, binge drinking jumped from 21-percent in 2006 to 42-percent in 2018.

Binge drinking was defined as having more than five drinks at one time during the past two weeks.

Although moms binge less than childless women, and men without kids binge drink the most, binge drinking is increasing among all adults.

Looking at adults 18 to 55, the only group with a decline in binge drinking was fathers ages 18 to 29.

The researchers used data on nearly 240,000 adults from the National Health Interview Survey, conducted by the US National Center for Health Statistics, for the years 2006 to 2018.

A bit of good news emerged from the study, heavy drinking, which is binge drinking at least five times in the last 30 days, dropped or leveled off.

The only exception was among older women without kids.

But the prevalence of heavy drinking for all women in 2018 did not change much from 2006.

Also, fewer groups were giving up alcohol, except for young fathers with children.

The report was published online in the journal PLOS Medicine.

