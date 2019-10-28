Mobile Health Clinic Set for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department is holding a mobile health clinic on Tuesday, October 29.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare at Southeast Pool.

Immunizations and HIV testing will be available. Immunizations include, while supplies last, pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough), flu, HPV (human papillomavirus), meningitis, Hepatitis A and B, and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo).

Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered with results available the same day.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. Adults with Medicaid, no insurance or who are underinsured are eligible to participate. Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine. If available, please bring current immunization/shot record.

For more information on the mobile health clinic, contact Corey Hart at (806) 378-6324 or by email at corey.hart@amarillo.gov.