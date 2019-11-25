Millennials say Secret Santa gives them anxiety

A new study says millennials don't want to participate in the office Secret Santa gift exchange because it is "stressful" and causes anxiety.

(FOX NEWS) — The secret’s out. Millennials would prefer to be left out of office gift exchanges.

The holidays are right around the corner and so are added expenses for gift giving including your workplaces’ Secret Santa tradition.

But, the younger employees in the office would prefer to just skip it with up to 35 percent of millennials saying they wouldn’t mind if the gift exchange was banned from workplaces.

This according to a survey from Jobsite, a British website helping people find work.

The study finding the office holiday tradition is anxiety-inducing for many millennials citing stress over cost, and fear of their present being good-enough.

Instead, the site suggests workplaces stick to non-denominational holiday parties.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: